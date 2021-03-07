Answers to Go

SAN MARCOS PUBLIC LIBRARY

625 E. HOPKINS ST.

512-393-8200

Q. What is impeachment, and how does it work?

A. The word impeach is defined by the Merriam-Webster Dictionary as “to charge with a crime or misdemeanor; specifically: to charge (a public official) before a competent tribunal with misconduct in office.” According to Senate.

According to Senate. gov, “The concept of impeachment originated in England and was adopted by many of the American colonial governments and state constitutions. As adopted by the framers, this congressional power is a fundamental component of the constitutional system of ‘checks and balances.’ Through the impeachment process, Congress charges and then tries an official of the federal government for ‘Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.’ The definition of ‘high Crimes and Misdemeanors’ was not specified in the Constitution and has long been subject to debate.”

While many people may associate the word “impeachment” with removal from office, it actually refers only to the filing of formal charges. When someone is impeached, it means that the House of Representatives has charged an official of the federal government by approving, by majority vote, articles of impeachment. After an official is impeached, the Senate considers evidence, hears witnesses, and votes to acquit or convict the impeached official. The Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict, and the penalty for an impeached official upon conviction is removal from office. However, no president has ever been removed from the White House via impeachment.

The House of Representatives has impeached 20 people, mostly federal judges. Three presidents, Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump, were impeached, but the Senate voted not to convict them. Richard Nixon resigned after the Judiciary Committee approved three articles of impeachment, but before the full House of Representatives voted on them.