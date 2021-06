SAN MARCOS PUBLIC LIBRARY 625 E. HOPKINS ST. 512-393-8200 Q. I heard a car rally was coming through San Marcos. What kind of history does San Marcos have with automobiles? A. San Marcos does have a history with the Great Race. Richard “Dick” Burdick, owner of Dick’s Classic Garage, now closed, was a five-time ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!