SAN MARCOS PUBLIC LIBRARY 625 E. HOPKINS ST. 512-393-8200 Q. I hear the “new”library is now open and having a dedication ceremony on June 18 at 9:30 a.m. Can you tell me a little about it and the library’s history in San Marcos? A. The library has a long history – over ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!