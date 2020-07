SAN MARCOS PUBLIC LIBRARY 625 E. HOPKINS ST. 512-393-8200 Q. What is the origin of the word knot as used to describe speed at sea? How do knots compare to miles per hour? A. According to the “World Book Encyclopedia,” a knot is a unit of speed used for ships and aircraft.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!