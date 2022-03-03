Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band brings March Madness to the Price Center.

This Saturday, the Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band will present a free concert at the Price Center and Garden. Under the baton of Musical Director Michael L. Thielen, the band will perform various tunes in a program titled March Madness. Various aspects of the program of madness will include selections of spring, celebrations, composers, premiers, opera, military and Texas’ finest.

Feature titles include Flourish for Wind Band, Alamo March, In the Wake of Spring, Light Cavalry Overture, Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing, Men of Ohio, Irish Tune from County Derry, and Daughters of Texas.

The band has worked closely with the Price Center to bring various concerts throughout the year. The free concert, though donations are greatly appreciated, begins at 5 p.m. This program is supported through grants from the City of San Marcos Arts Commission, the Price Center and Gardens, and generous donations of kind listeners.

Seating is limited and tickets can be reserved by calling the Price Center at 512-932-2900.