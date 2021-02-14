Art League hosts design contest with cash prizes Sun, 02/14/2021 - 5:00am Although 2020 didn’t go as planned, the San Marcos Art League unveiled its first batch of Art Squared tote bags during the last art market season, designed by local artist Jo Hunter. This year, the Art League will be rolling out a new design in time for the Art Squared ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Art League hosts design contest with cash prizes