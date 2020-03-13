Art Squared & San Mercado this Saturday

Downtown has several local events lined up Saturday, including the 2020 kick off of Art Squared and the March installment of the San Mercado market at the Price Center.

The San Marcos Art League kicks off the 2020 Art Squared Market season this Saturday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on the historic downtown Courthouse lawn.

Now entering its eighth year, Art Squared is held every second Saturday of the month, March through December.

To celebrate Youth Art Month, the market is featuring the talented young artist Ana Rae Grone. Grone is a prolific artist whose work can be seen throughout the Central Texas area. The featured nonprofit organization will be the Boys & Girls Club of South Central Texas and live music will be provided by musician Lauryn Harris.

In addition to the arts market, a live artist demo will take place at the downtown San Marcos Art Center, 117 N. Guadalupe St., at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Featured artist Robyn Crowell will guide attendees through her continuous line process during a live demo on a 24x30 inch gallery wrapped canvas.

These events are free and open to the public. To learn more about the Art Squared market, visit the Art Squared website. The San Marcos Art League is a nonprofit organization that receives funding through memberships, business sponsorships, and the support of the San Marcos Arts Commission.

New and returning vendors, live music and two new art shows are among the highlights slated for the March installment of San Mercado, held this Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p. m., at the Price Center, 222 W. San Antonio St.

Three new vendors, including one specializing in vintage collectibles will be joining returning vendors, and two new art shows: “The Language Women Speak,” a show of 151 works by 88 area women, and a special pop-up show featuring works from the Wonderland School students grades K-6 will offer visitors a visual treat. The student’s pop-up will exhibit various kinds of art in a variety of media, including collage, crayon and watercolor as curated by Wonderland art teacher Debangana Banerjee. Local pianist Henry Hardwick is also slated to perform a variety of musical genres on the piano.

Admission to San Mercado is free and open to all. The unique monthly market and rotating art shows are made possible in part through grant funds from the San Marcos Arts Commission. Proceeds from booth rentals benefit the Price Center, which is operated by the Greater San Marcos Area Seniors Association (GSMASA), a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

San Mercado is part of a standing line-up of free, family-friendly activities taking place downtown on the second Saturday of each month as part of the Downtown Association of San Marcos’ Downtown Walkabout. Additional recurring events include the Farmer’s Market, Art Squared and special activities in downtown galleries, merchants and eateries.