The Art of Story

From Paleo peoples to 19th century pioneers to present-day residents, humans have been telling stories in the Wimberley Valley for 10,000 years. This tradition continues as plans are being finalized for Wimberley StoryFest 2023, a year-long series of events focusing on all aspects of storytelling, from tales told orally, in writing, visually, in performances, in poetry, in song and stories elaborated through the culinary arts.

The kickoff gala, “Once Upon a Time: Where Stories Begin,” is set for 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Old Glory Ranch (3633 River Rd. in Wimberley). Tickets will be available at wimberleystoryfest.org.

The evening will begin with farm-totable culinary specialties, each paired with a different exquisite wine from Jaclynn Renee Wines. Guests will also be able to bid by silent auction on an array of event-themed art throughout the evening.

Since all good stories have a beginning, a middle and an end, W. F. Strong, creator of the NPR “Stories from Texas” podcast, will get the evening’s “story” started. He’ll discuss storytelling, tell a few of his favorite tales and, as master of ceremonies, help shape the narrative from the other storytellers on the program. Dirje Childs will provide music for the evening with an original score written and composed for the event.

Chickasaw storyteller Amy Bluemel will explore the rich narratives of Native American storytelling. Next, Wimberley writer-historian Mike Cox will share his thoughts on Texas storytelling, offering a strange Texas-based story he discovered. Maggie Goodman, storyteller and cast member in the Coen brother’s remake of “True Grit,” and Monica Michell, retired professor of theater from Texas State University, will add more stories to the mix. Finally, John Bucher, creative director of the California-based Joseph Campbell Foundation, will discuss the power of myth — the fundamental component of man’s earliest stories.

A good story can be told in daylight or dark, but a starry night sky has inspired many a tale. Centerpiece of the evening will be a special preview screening of the Elizabeth Buckley documentary, “The Stars at Night.” Before the lights go down, guests will be able to grab a movie-watching snack including specialty popcorn, Moon Pies, Milky Ways and Starburst candy. Middleton Brewery will have night sky-themed beer and sparkling wine that evokes the stars will be on hand for dessert.

This special preview of the film focuses on the relationship of the stars, planets, constellations and galaxies to story, as well as documenting a group of intrepid graduate-student filmmakers on a quest to discover the best location in the hill country to view the Milky Way. After the documentary, guests will be invited outside for a star party. Telescopes will be trained on the firmament above Wimberley and members of the International Dark Sky Association will be on hand to explain the visible constellations and their connection to the stories we all share.