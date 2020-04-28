As a re-opening date for the downtown community center remains unclear, the Price Center has begun providing a virtual connection via its social media channels, website, and emails.

A new daily virtual art show, posts of featured flowers from the center's gardens and links to yoga sessions and a virtual celebration of World Tai Chi Day are just a few of the ways the Price Center is helping people stay connected and well.

“The healthy habits and programming we offer and promote at the center have proved to be an irresistible attraction for thousands of visitors each year, including lots of daily, weekly and monthly attendees,” said Clay DeStefano, executive director. “While the programs and offerings draw people in, we know for certain that it’s the social connections that keep them coming back.”

"Red Poppy" by artist Margaret Adie.

Fresh on the heals of a successful opening on International Women’s Day for the current art show “The Language Women Speak,” the Price Center was forced to temporarily close its doors due to COVID-19. While nearly 300 gathered to celebrate art in all its forms by women for women, the show has gone unseen since.

The current art show’s close has been extended through the month of May and efforts to create videos of it are underway. In the meantime, the Price Center’s Arts Committee wanted to help provide comfort, inspiration and healing during the challenge. They met via Zoom and created a call for virtual show titled, “Art in the Time of COVID: Creativity Knows No Bounds.” The show is open to anyone and accepting all forms of art including visual, performing, written and spoken. Since putting out the call for art last week and first posts appearing Monday, nearly two dozen area artists have already submitted more than 50 works to be shared. New works can be seen daily on Facebook and Instagram.

"Isolation" by artist Patricia Paul.

In addition, the Price Center’s yoga provider, SMTX Yoga, has sent links of short sessions to all of its regular attendees and World Tai Chi Day, which has been celebrated in the Price Cneter's garden the past two years, will be offered virtually. For more information, go to Facebook event page.

Learn more about the Price Center and its services at center's website.