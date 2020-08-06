Austin queer film festival moves online

The All Genders, Lifestyles and Identities Film Festival (aGLIFF) has moved online for the first time in 33 years, due to COVID-19. Austin’s oldest film festival will still be a hit, with virtual screenings, restaurant specials and even masterclasses that are available to both badge holders and non-badge holders on a pay-what-you-can basis.

The Capone Tapes has been announced as this year’s opening night film. The documentary by Ebs Burnough is described as “a fresh portrait that reinvigorates our understanding of this vital writer.” The film includes newly discovered tapes of interviews that the Paris-Review co-founder George Plimpton conducted with friends of Capote after his death. A Q&A with Director Ebs Burnough follows the film.

AGLIFF 33: Prism will feature almost 70 features, documentaries and short films. There will also be exclusive online events including, artist conversations, Q&As, panels, masterclasses, cocktail hours, trivia and more. A full schedule for aGLIFF 33: Prism is available at https://bit.ly/3gyL0W4. A full list of events can be found at www.agliff.org/events.

Two one-on-one conversations with actress and transgender activist, Nicole Maines (Bit, Supergirl) and acclaimed director, Sam Feder (Disclosure) were added to the festival lineup.

“We may not physically be together this year to share in these stories and conversations in person, but we worked hard to offer events and panels that will still create that community online. For our first virtual endeavor, having star power added to the mix that spans our audience interests was a bonus in these times," said aGLIFF Artistic Director Jim Brunzell. " With tasters, comedy and (one-on-ones) with Nicole Maines and Sam Feder during the week, helps solidify our goal and mission, even with this virtual pivot.”

Rachel Mason and Farihah Zaman will each lead a masterclass for the festival. Mason is a recent Emmy-Award nominee and most recently directed the Netflix Original Documentary Circus of Books, her own biographical story. Zaman is known for her first feature, the award-winning documentary Remote Area Medical.

AGLIFF festival badges, single tickets and memberships are available for purchase at agliff.org/badges. Weekend One (Aug 6-12) and Weekend Two (Aug 10-16) badges are $35 each. A badge for both weekends is also available for $65. Single tickets are also available. These badges are for the festival and do not include access to monthly screenings or events throughout the year. AGLIFF members automatically receive badges and first dibs on reserving screening links. Access to the festival and special events are only available in Texas.

Festival presenting sponsors include Whole Foods, Titos Handmade Vodka and the City of Austin Economic Development - Cultral Arts Division. Additional sponsors include Bud Light, Karbach Love Street, Michelob Ultra, Altstadt, Bud Light Seltzer, Kind Clinic, Crunch Consulting, Midtown Title, Urbanspace Real Estate & Interiors, Milam & Greene Whiskey and Topo Chico.

For more information about the festival or to purchase a membership or badge, visit agliff.org.