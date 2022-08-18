Back-to-school river blessing to take place Saturday

Sirena del Rio, the Indigenous Mermaid of the San Marcos River, will offer a Native American water blessing at Ramon Lucio Park on Saturday.

Sirena del Rio is inviting all Hays County families, youth, children, organizations, community leaders, Bobcats and citizens to the blessing. Sirena said “you don’t have to be Native American to participate. All are welcomed!”

“As an Indigenous woman and single parent, this blessing is a family blessing she always gave her son and he has encouraged her to pass it on to all children, students, staff and faculty in Hays, Texas State University and surrounding communities,” Sirena said in a statement.

Sirena also invites the students and citizens who painted the tiles for the new Guardians of the San Marcos River mural recently placed at Lucio Park to honor their artwork and recognize them at this event.

Special guests will be a part of this water ceremony.

Sirena said to “wear clothes and shoes that you are comfortable getting wet in.”

The event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday at 601 South C.M. Allen Parkway.