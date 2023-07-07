BIRDS, HERBS AND A CACTUS OR TWO

In my continuing exploration of all things good about the San Marcos Discovery Center, I would like to recommend a rather calming activity for this second weekend in July. The center boasts a series of themed gardens that just cry out for exploration, guaranteed to take a person away from the stress of driving or work. For example, there is the Bird Garden that has plants that are designed to attract a wide number of bird species . To add to my knowledge of Western plants, there is the Cactus Garden. Called xeric plants, these succulents are fascinating and help encourage visits by both moths and bats. And of course, the area that comes closest to home for me is the Herb Garden. Each year, I try my hand at home planting parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme–sometimes successfully. When others do it well, I can only applaud the effort. The herb displays here benefited from the assistance of the Youth Services Bureau. For those looking for native plants, the Grass Garden is a treat. The Discovery Center is located at 430 Riverside Drive. It is open Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., so plan to take the afternoon today and head over for a well-needed break.