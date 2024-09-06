A BITE OUT OF BINGO

Though this may surprise no one, I have a whole closet full of wigs, corsets, ballgowns and costumes. As a former middle school English Language Arts teacher and a San Marcos mermaid, I have accumulated more than my fair share of fangs, wings and fins. This Friday, thanks to Triple Six Social, we will have a fine opportunity to put them to good use with Vampire Bingo. Though the Facebook event page says dress up is not required, I say why wouldn’t anyone show up dressed to the teeth? Prizes include free drinks from the Triple Six, plus free cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Free cake and the chance to wear a corset? Sign me up. Vampire Bingo begins at 7 p.m. with the first round starting at 7:15. Triple Six Social is located at 329 Cheatham.