BREATHWORK AND A BRAT SUMMER

I’m not sure about you, but I could really use some zen in my life right now. There will be a free meet and greet and holistic gathering for women from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Winfield Inn, located at 900 Scott Street in Kyle, which should have just the calming effect I’m looking for. Bring your yoga mat, a journal and a water bottle. There will be “shamangelic breathwork” with Destiny Lehew, a two-hour authentic relating, journaling and Qigong session. The Facebook post said you will “learn to harness the Mystical Lifeforce, or Qi, bringing tranquility and vitality to your body and spirit” in a peaceful outdoor setting. On Sunday, experience what all the kids are calling a “Brat Summer” with a brunch of drag Brat Brunch, which is a Charli XCX tribute drag brunch hosted by Eileen Dover and featuring Joselyn Breezy, Priscilla Poonslinger and MZ Cookie Dlux. I’ve been to one of these brunches, and it was a ton of fun. The brunch menu at Davenport is to die for, and so are the specialty flavored mimosas. Don’t forget to bring a drag queen’s favorite thing — cash for tips.

Have fun and drink responsibly.