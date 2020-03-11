Bringing the convenience store to your door

goPuff, the unique digital convenience retailer sweeping the nation, announced the launch of service in San Marcos and is now delivering thousands of products to customers in the area.

With goPuff, customers in San Marcos can now have ice cream, snacks, personal care items, cleaning and baby products, OTC medicine and more delivered to their door from noon to 4:30 a.m., 7 days a week.

goPuff has its own local operations employees and facilities stocked with product in each location that it serves. As a result, the company is able to offer speedy deliveries for a flat $1.95 fee by controlling the entire customer experience from app to door. Whether customers need sugar and butter Monday after work, baby wipes and diapers at 3 a.m., an afternoon snack at the office or last-minute party supplies, goPuff delivers.

To celebrate goPuff’s expansion into San Marcos, all new customers who sign up for an account and place their first order of at least $9 by Sunday, March 22 can add a complimentary pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to their cart — a coupon will be applied automatically at checkout once the order minimum is met. The welcome offer cannot be combined with any other promotional codes and is only valid for first time users in the San Marcos area.

“goPuff’s mission is to create more time in the day for our customer by consistently redefining the very meaning of convenience to provide a high-quality experience at an exceptional value,” said Yakir Gola, goPuff co-founder and co-CEO. “Every day, we work tirelessly to further this mission by bringing the exceptional goPuff experience to more customers across the country. Today, we are thrilled to expand our service and deliver the moments that matter most to residents in San Marcos.”

goPuff, which operates in more than 20 Texas locations, found that residents' favorite items to order are:

Snacks: Flamin Hot Cheetos, Chester’s Flamin’ Hot Fries and Blue Bell Cookies n’ Creme

Home Essentials: Charmin toilet paper, Scott toilet paper and Bounty paper towels

Over The Counter: Tums Antacid Extra Strength Chewable Tablets and Tylenol Extra Strength

Pet: Purina Lamb and Rice Dog Food and Purina Complete Cat Chow

With goPuff, users simply enter their address on the goPuff mobile app (iOS and Android) or on goPuff.com and scroll through a wide range of product categories including snacks, beverages, groceries, household goods, OTC, personal care, school supplies, pet supplies and more. Once the order is submitted, goPuff’s local employees pack the order and pass the bag(s) off to a driver partner who delivers that order to the customers’ door.

For more information and to view the delivery zone in the area, visit goPuff's website.

goPuff is a digital convenience retailer replacing the need for convenience stores. With its own centrally located facilities in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat delivery charge. As the fastest-growing, most affordable delivery service on the market, goPuff also delivers beer, wine and liquor in select locations. Headquartered in Philadelphia, goPuff was founded in 2013 and currently operates in over 150 U.S. locations, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and many more. For more, visit goPuff's website.