Texas Performing Arts announces Broadway in Austin season updates, including new dates for five previously scheduled Austin premieres, the addition of The Lion King, and the return of Hamilton. Wicked, previously scheduled for April 19-May 9, 2021, could not be rescheduled and will return in a future season. To Kill ...

