BURGERS AT BRUNCH

After a long week of grinding and working, I consider Sunday to be my off-day. For me there is nothing better than getting away from the work week than spending the afternoon at Taproom. While the Square can be infamous for its nightlife, it’s Sunday where you can avoid the craziness of the weekend night go-ers for a relaxing sit-down meal in a chill environment.

If you are familiar with Taproom, odds are you know that they are most famous for. Burgers.

Any burger combination Taproom has on their menu is killer and you can do nothing wrong with any choice. Guaco Queso burger, Fat Mac Burger, 666 Burger and many others are some of the most mouthwatering burgers you can eat.

An underrated food item you might consider to order is their wings if you get the chance to order with a variety of flavors to choose from along with a killer ranch dipping sauce. As killer as the food is at Taproom, it’s the laid back environment that sets it apart as well as a friendly and amazing staff.

So if you are looking for chill time after a stressful day, go take a Sunday afternoon trip to Taproom.