'Business as usual' gains new meaning amid pandemic

It only took four short months for “business as usual” to gain a new meaning. Millions of employees around the world are now working from home, and conducting meetings online. Shop owners have been forced to get creative, and use out-of-the-box ideas to simply keep their doors open to earn revenue.

There’s no end date for the coronavirus, and policies and regulations seem to change hourly. The future is unknown, but the resiliency and determination our local small businesses have shown during this time is inspiring. Local stores have created entire online platforms for their customers, developed their own delivery services, established a remote work environment and so much more.

To master and implement just one of those tasks would be admirable in a six-month time frame, these businesses did it all in a matter of weeks. This kind of dedication shows the entire San Marcos community that business owners are here to serve, and will do whatever it takes to keep the light on.

To our local businesses who have been hard at work, now’s the time to prepare for the future. It’s time to look at what new strategies implemented since March are working, and which ones could use some help. Looking at long-term strategies now will be the key when returning to “business as usual.” We’re excited to see what’s to come, and are always here to help when needed!