Call for entry: Miss Beautiful SMTX & You(th) Can Do It!

The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department, with the assistance of San Marcos Consolidated ISD, is holding the fifth annual Miss Beautiful SMTX and You(th) Can Do It! pageants on Friday, April 24 from 7-9 p.m. at Hernandez Elementary School. The deadline to enter is March 27.

Youth prizes will be awarded for Queen/King and First, Second and Third Runner Up in the following categories: Little Miss Beautiful SMTX, Jr. Miss Beautiful SMTX, Little Mr. San Marvelous and Jr. Mr. San Marvelous. Awards will also be given for Most Expressive and Most Inspirational. “Little” contestants are ages 4-12. “Junior” contestants are ages 13-17.

Adult prizes will be awarded for Queen/Miss Beautiful SMTX and First, Second, Third Runner Up, Most Expressive and Most Inspirational for female contestants ages 18 and up.

There is a $10 entry fee for youth to participate and a $25 entry fee for adults to participate. SMCISD students do not have to pay an entry fee. Contestants are not required to live in San Marcos. Applications are available at the San Marcos Parks and Recreation Main Office, 401 E. Hopkins St., and the city's website. Applications must be turned in at the Parks and Recreation main office.

The public is welcome to attend and support the participants in their journey. Admission is free. Those interested in sponsoring this event can visit the Parks and Recreation sponsorship page.

For more information about the pageant contact: jmach@sanmarcostx.gov.