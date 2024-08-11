Cattle Country Music Festival set to return April 10-12, 2025

After a successful debut, the Cattle Country Music Festival will return to the historic town of Gonzales for its second year, on Thursday, April 10, Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The 2024 debut of the country music and camping festival featured an iconic lineup with headliners Eric Church, Whiskey Myers and Koe Wetzel with support from more than 30 artists, including Chase Rice, Randy Rogers Band, Tanya Tucker, Shane Smith & The Saints and more. The 2025 lineup will be ansee nounced in the coming months.

“We knew this festival was going to be special and unlike any other, but we are still in awe of the reception from the first year, with people from all over the state, country and world still reaching out to us about how much fun they had,” Marcus Federman, Cattle Country Music Festival founder, said. “There is just something magical about listening to country music on a ranch surrounded by the Guadalupe River. Next year is going to be bigger and better, and we are going to bring the same spirit that captured all of us in the fest’s inaugural year.”

The festival will once again take place on the sprawling 400-acre ranch dubbed “The Boot” along the Guadalupe River and located just an hour from three major cities: Austin, San Antonio and Houston. Named after its unique bootshaped landscape, this ranch stretches along approximately three miles of the Guadalupe River. The Boot boasts more than 150 acres of Texas pecan trees, creating shaded groves along the riverbank, a perfect natural backdrop for the festival- goers to relax and immerse themselves in serene surroundings.

Adding to the charm, The Boot offers several swimming areas, aptly named Cowboy Coves, where attendees can cool off and enjoy the festival’s waterside experience.

Back by popular demand, the festival will offer more general admission and VIP camping areas, additional tents in the Glamping Village with a private glamping lounge, as well as more RV spaces and on-site amenities for those staying on the grounds. There will be several new additions to the festival experience that will be announced soon.

Stay in the know with announcements and updates by following the festival on Instagram and Facebook, as well as subscribing to the Cattle Country newsletter at cattlecountryfest.com.