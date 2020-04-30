Chuy's encourages 'at home' Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Chuy’s is changing up their usual Cinco de Mayo festivities this year with a “Home Edition” celebration.

"Even though you are sheltering at home, you can still bring the Chuy’s fun to your inner circle," a company press release said.

Chuy’s is encouraging customers to celebrate this year's festivities at home with family meal kits, including fajitas, tacos and enchiladas, margarita kits and super grande rocks and frozen lime ritas to go. Chuy’s is also featuring $2 domestic beers and $3 premium beers all day.

Starting on Friday, May 1, a special “Cinco Party Kit” will be available for $20, while supplies last on order.chuys.com. The Kit includes two of Chuy’s branded 18 ounce Texas Martini shakers, a pair of Tito’s sunglasses, Modelo beer coasters and mustache bottle openers and other fun swag.

A Chuy's frozen margarita, available for to go orders.

Chuy's is now accepting pre-orders on its website.

Chuy’s is also hosting a “Chuys de Mayo – Home Edition” online event on each of their locations' Facebook pages that includes home entertainment links for music, pop culture, food and drink games and a custom Zoom background. On May 5, Chuy’s will post a celebratory “cheers” on all their social channels and encourage fans to comment back with a cheers emoji and #chuysdemayo to try and set a record for the biggest Cinco de Mayo cheers.

