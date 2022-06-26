City of Buda to present ‘Shrek: the Musical’ July 1-3

Central Texas Theatre Academy, the City of Buda and the Inspired Minds Art Center will present “Shrek: the Musical” July 1-3, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Buda Amphitheater and City Park, 204 San Antonio St.

This free performances marks the second annual production of “Shrek: The Musical,” which will be performed under the stars by the Central Texas Theatre Academy.

For more information about “Shrek” and other performances at the Buda Amphitheatre, visit the website at budaamphitheater.com/ calendar