COME EXPERIENCE FRESHNESS

I don’t know that I’d be a very good publisher if I didn’t at least mention the farmer’s market at La Cima (see that beautiful ad below). But all jokes aside, I love farmers markets, and I’m so glad that La Cima is committed to trying to grow the new market there into a true community staple. We need to support small local businesses. The “local multiplier” effect occurs when you spend your dollars at a locally owned and independent business. Studies show that your dollars recirculate through the local economy 2-4 times more than money spent at a company that isn't local. Additionally, I think nearly every American needs to eat healthier. I have spent a lot of effort lately trying to improve my diet, and it isn’t easy. But from the little that I’ve learned so far, fresh food like the kind you find at a farmers market is an incredible start. I’m sure a taste of the Laid Back Lemonade or Anita’s Pie Empire wouldn’t hurt either. Check the La Cima Farmers Market out every Sunday this month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 301 Central Park Loop.