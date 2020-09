October 2020 Philosophy Dialogues: When: September 28, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Where: Online program via Zoom hosted by the Texas State University Philosophy Department Who: Adults participate in an online round table discussion with students and faculty of the Texas State University Philosophy Department. Topic: Police Reform, Part 1: Policy and Practice moderated ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!