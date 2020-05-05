Community invited to personalize Children’s Park fence

In honor of the second anniversary of the reopening of the remodeled, inclusive Children’s Park Playscape, the City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department is inviting community members to purchase personalized fence pickets upon which they can add up to 22 characters of text.

“We have witnessed the overwhelming success of this redesigned playscape that allows children of all abilities the chance to play with their friends,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Drew Wells. “The addition of these personalized pickets allows the community to have a permanent reminder of something or someone special to them when they visit the playground.”

Personalized pickets are $25. The pickets are made of plastic lumber that is cedar-colored with a green core. The plastic lumber is made from 100% recycled milk jugs.

Picket sales started Friday, May 1 at 12 p.m. and will end Friday, May 29 at 3 p.m. There are a limited number of pickets and they are available on a first come, first served basis. Orders may be placed online under the “Fence Picket Ordering” tab on the left. Credit and debit cards are accepted.

Fence pickets can fit 22 text characters and are $25 each. Photo courtesy of the City of San Marcos

The Children’s Park playscape was originally constructed in November of 1992 and has served thousands of Central Texas children over the last 25 years. In 2013, due to the deteriorating condition, the playscape was added to the City of San Marcos 10-year Capital Improvements Plan and scheduled for renovation. Construction started in February of 2017 and was completed in 2018.

The new design features an inclusive playground for children of all abilities. There are two distinct play areas for children ages 2-5 and ages 5-12. The playscape features numerous components with increased accessibility focus including the poured-in-place safety surface and has been enjoyed by thousands of kids and kids-at-heart since opening in May 2018.

San Marcos Children's Park remains closed at this time, due to COVID-19.