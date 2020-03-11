Dairy Queen celebrates the first day of spring with free cones

Nothing says spring has arrived in the Lone Star State better than lush fields of glorious bluebonnets. On Thursday, March 19, Texas Dairy Queen fans (and fanatics) can celebrate spring’s arrival with a free small cone from participating Texas Dairy Queen (TDQ) stores across the state.

Fans can upload their Free Cone Day photos using the hashtag #freeconeday. If fans want more free treats, they can upload their photos to the DairyQueenTexas Facebook page under YourDQMoments, and if their photo is selected, they could snag a $10 TDQ gift card.

"As much as we’d like to give away a bunch of free cones to everybody forever, we have to draw the line somewhere," Texas Dairy Queen said. "So, we’re limiting the free giveaway to one cone per customer. And needless to say (but we’ll say it anyway), while supplies last."

"We’re proud of our iconic brand status," TDQ said. "Long before social media, TDQ has been the place for Texans to connect with each other and make memories."

TDQ invites everyone to grab a free cone on March 19 and go admire the Texas bluebonnets and create new memories.

Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned Texas Dairy Queen as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. Texas Dairy Queen is comprised of 154 franchisees with 600 locations across Texas.

For more information, visit the TDQ's website.