DIAPERS AND OVERDOSE AWARENESS

Baby supplies are super expensive, and I’ve got an event for those new mothers out there in need of a bit of assistance. Tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Southside Community Center Latched Support will be giving out baby supplies to parents who are pregnant or have children under 36 months old. There will be free diapers, other essentials, gifts, resources and more. Cenikor will be hosting an Overdose Awareness Event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Wake the Dead Coffeehouse. The event will feature a candlelight vigil and an open mic session so that people can share stories, music, art or poetry to honor those that have been lost to overdose. This is a cause that is near and dear to my heart as my father has Type 1 Diabetes and severe alcoholism, the combination of which has not been pretty and his condition declines daily. As someone without this issue, it blows my mind that anyone would knowingly consume a substance until death, but this is the reality of this horrendous disease. Addiction impacts many lives, and it's a great thing that nonprofits like Cenikor are providing an outlet for community members to grieve and process their losses. Now that I’ve been a complete Debby Downer, I have an uplifting suggestion for Labor Day. Go visit one of San Marcos’ beautiful parks, and enjoy the river. However, get there very early as there will be a lot of people coming into town for the same reason. Don’t forget to bring your non-disposable containers, and put your alcohol in those. Keep our river clean!