In this election, vote for jobs

Every year we hear from campaigns that, “this year's election is the most important one of our lifetime,” and each year they are correct. That’s because elections matter, and they do have consequences. The Chamber of Commerce isn’t here to tell you who you should vote for, but we will help provide you with information on the important issues that each candidate supports or does not support.

We are a Chamber of Commerce, commerce is in our name, so the candidates that our business community should support are ones who stand for job creation and opportunity. This month the chamber teamed up with the San Marcos Daily Record to highlight the candidates that are running for Mayor and City Council. The Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Advisory Council developed five questions around our five advocacy priorities which are: 1. Community Investment 2, Housing Growth, and Diversity 3. Transportation and Infrastructure 4. Jobs and Opportunities 5. Open Communication.

Together, the Chamber and Daily Record reached out to all candidates running for a position on city council, unfortunately not all responded to our request. The chamber asked all candidates the same five questions that align with the chamber’s key priorities. Candidates were given two minutes to respond to each question and were not provided the questions ahead of time. Answers from the candidates are in-full and have not been edited. If you have not watched the videos I would encourage you to visit the Chamber’s website at www.sanmarcostexas.com and view each video before heading to the polls.

As a business leader, you need to be aware of who is representing you and your company at all levels of government. I wish we had the opportunity to highlight every candidate running for public office at all levels, but we just did not have the time or capacity this year. If you haven’t voted this year, you still have time to ask the candidates the questions that matter to you. Find out where they stand on growth, taxes, government regulations, trade, and much more.

Remember, the government doesn't create jobs, but they do give the private sector the foundation for job creation, and we need elected officials that will not change the rules during the game. This election, I encourage you to vote for jobs.