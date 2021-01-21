Evo Kyle, Schertz to show UFC 257 fight

EVO Entertainment Group will show the highly-anticipated Poirier vs. McGregor UFC 257 fight on the big screen with special showings at its Kyle and Schertz locations on Saturday.

Evo said these screenings mark the launch of a partnership between EVO Entertainment Group with UFC and Iconic Releasing, with the hope to bring future UFC fights to the big screen.

The fight will be shown via EVO’s Enhanced Viewing Experience (EVX) auditoriums at both EVO Kyle Crossing and EVO Schertz at 9 p.m. EVX features crystal clear 4K projection on a massive 70-foot screen with immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound. Tickets are available for online for just $15, and theater capacities will be limited to 50% per state guidelines.

Evo Kyle Crossing is located at 3200 Kyle Crossing, while EVO Entertainment Schertz is located at 18658 North Interstate 35 in Schertz. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.evocinemas.com/movie?movie_id=315665.

