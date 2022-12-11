Exploring Nature: Free Peppers

Things are going very well around my place when it comes to wildlife viewing. First, a small flock of robins, four or five birds, showed up in my backyard and began drinking and bathing in my concrete birdbath. They splashed around and seemed to be having a fine old time.

Next, my first warbler of the season put in an appearance, a yellow warbler that nibbled on my hanging suet block. A most handsome little bird.

Then a house finch flew in and added his purple-hued feathers to the show.

I now look forward to yellow-rump warblers, affectionately known as “butter butts.” And before long, American and lesser goldfinches will be arriving and I have a sock of thistle seeds hanging for their dining pleasure.

A gray fox also joined the party. He came up on my back deck to eat sunflower seeds that had dropped from the hanging tube feeder. His bushy tail looked especially sleek and healthy.

And finally, there is my backyard chili pequin bush. It is covered with little bright red peppers, about the size of BBs. I have a most bountiful crop.

In fact, if you would like a seed to plant and start your own bush, or a seed or two to add molten heat to your dining — well, I’ll be glad to provide a few. Just send me a stamped, self-addressed envelope and I’ll send you back four or five peppers. It only takes one to light a fire in your mouth, believe me.

Send the envelope to: Jerry Hall, 750 Cypress Creek Lane, Wimberley, Texas 78676. I’ll send the peppers to you the same day I get your request.

Hope you are seeing a few wild critters around your place and that you’re ready to sample a hot, hot pepper.