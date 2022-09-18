Exploring Nature: Poetry Contest

It’s always a good time for poetry. So, let’s have another poetry contest about birds.

In the past, these contests have attracted entries from as far away as Pittsburgh and the top prize was $50.

Inflation has hit, so we’ll bump the prize up to $100. And the winning poem will be published in my newspaper column.

The rules are quite simple — keep the poem reasonably short; make sure it rhymes and get it in on time. Deadline for entries is Friday, Sept. 30. Send the poem, via the postal service, to Jerry Hall, 750 Cypress Creek Lane, Wimberley, TX 78676. Be sure to include your own postal address and your phone number so I can contact you to let you know you won and send you your prize money.

My daughter Jennifer, of Moulton, Texas, has written a poem to give you an idea of what I have in mind. Here it is:

Roadrunner

In the morning, I ride my bike. On rare occasions, I take a hike. As I’m counting my blessings, You can imagine my surprise When a roadrunner scoots Right before my eyes. The best things in life really are free, Thanks to all the birds for reminding me!

I hope you enjoyed Jennifer’s ode; I trust it will inspire you to poetic heights.

Remember, this is your chance for fame and fortune — at least on a small scale. And $100 will always come in handy. Don’t delay, get that poem in today.