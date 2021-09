I notice the Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival is scheduled for Nov. 10-14, in Harlingen. (For information, visit www.rgvbf.org or call 209 227-48230.)Also, Calico Ventures is offering birding tours to Trinidad and Tobago, two island gems in the Caribbean. (Visit caligo. com or call 800 426-7781 for information.)I’ve attended the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!