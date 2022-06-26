EXPLORING NATURE: WE CAN DO BETTER

Some things are improving in the world of nature, but others could still be better.

Consider the bald eagle. It is doing quite well these days, but there’s room for improvement. With the banning of DDT in 1971, eagle numbers rebounded and have been on the upswing ever since.

However, one culprit still remains in the eagle’s world — lead ammunition. The lead gunshot ammunition left in game carcasses can kill eagles who dine on those carcasses. In fact, this factor has been responsible for reducing eagle population growth by 4% to 6% in the Northeast United States.

There is a solution — copper-based ammunition offers a non-toxic alternative to lead shot and bullets for hunters.

Another solution to an avian problem is to turn out lights in buildings during heavy bird migration periods in spring and fall. The problem comes when birds are attracted to bright lights and collide with lit-up buildings. Such collisions are often fatal for whole flocks of migrating birds.

The good news is that many areas are passing legislation to reduce nighttime illumination during peak migration periods. New York City, Portland, Toronto, Dallas, Chicago and 40 other major cities are now turning out light to protect migrating birds.

Closer to home, “Lights Out” initiatives have been sponsored statewide by the Texas Audubon Society, and Hays County Commissioners Court is on board supporting lights out during peak migratory periods in our area.

Overall, eagles are doing fine but could do even better; and night skies are being kept dark by multiple efforts throughout our fine nation.