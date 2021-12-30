Foodie Friday: Best of 2021

On the final day of 2021, we look back on some of our favorite spots we visited for foodie Friday this year.

Shai Yo Thai

There are a lot of reasons to choose Thai food on your next culinary adventure. What better place to break out the chopsticks than Shai Yo Thai?

What we got:

Pad Thai — a mouthwatering concoction of stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onions and special Thai sauce with peanut and lime served on the side.

Drunken Noodles — a spicy flat rice noodle with bell peppers, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, chili, basil with brown sauce.

If you go:

Shai Yo Thai Cuisine & Grill, 700 N LBJ Dr #109 - San Marcos.

Shai Yo Thai is open for lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m.-8:45 p.m. during weekdays. The restaurant is open 12 p.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Fresco

A new healthy spot opened shop at The Lyndon at Springtown this year.

Looking for a delicious salad or grain bowl? Trying to eat well? Or maybe you plan to start a new diet in 2022? Fresco is the right spot for anyone in search of a health-conscious meal.

What we got:

Fresco’s Keto bowl. This delicious bowl came with shredded kale, fresh arugula, grilled adobo lime chicken, avocado, red cabbage, cucumber, roasted seed mix, queso fresco and avocado yogurt ranch.

Build your own bowl with baby spinach, cilantro lime brown rice, pulled pork, grilled veggies, boiled egg, avocado, charred corn, cherry tomato pico and queso fresco topped off with a lime squeeze and hot sauce. For the dressing, we went with the avocado yogurt ranch.

If you go:

Fresco is located on the bottom floor of The Lyndon at Springtown — 200 Springtown Way, Suite 120. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information visit frescoeats.com.

Highway 80 Feed Barn

In search of a delicious burger, we made the quick trek to Martindale to get a taste of Highway 80 Feed Barn.

What we got:

Bacon Cheeseburger — bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mustard. The burger was outstanding. The bacon and pepper jack both perfectly complemented the beef. The veggies were nice and fresh. The mustard was also a good choice.

If you go:

Highway 80 Feed Barn is located at 17033 State Highway 80 in Martindale. The restaurant is open for lunch between 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and dinner from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Highway 80 Feed Barn is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Sunday. The Martindale burger joint is closed on Monday. For more information visit the restaurant’s Facebook page: https://www. facebook.com/Highway80FeedBarn.

Chunk Deuce BBQ

Imagine a delicious, hefty serving of chopped barbecue brisket and an overeasy egg stuffed between a grilled cheese sandwich. The expectation of such a delectable delight is as amazing in reality as you might expect. And you can get this standout sandwich at Chunk Deuce BBQ.

What we got:

Texas Toast Brisket Grilled Cheese — the chopped brisket sandwich with grilled cheese and an overeasy egg stuffed together.

Loaded baked potato — a humongous baked potato topped with a generous portion of chopped brisket — but you can select your choice of meat between chicken, brisket and sausage. The potato was topped with cheese, butter and sour cream.

If you go:

Chunk Deuce BBQ is located at Red Bus Food Park — 801 Chestnut St. in San Marcos.

To keep up with the food truck’s hours and daily specials visit Chunk Deuce BBQ’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Chunk-DeuceBBQ-1666493643606924.

Hermanos

Hermanos Taqueria & Bakery is just the next in a line of great eating establishments just inside Caldwell County.

What we got:

Beef enchilada plate — Enchiladas stuffed full of perfectly seasoned beef topped with melted cheese served with rice and beans.

Migas — Scrambled eggs mixed with fried tortilla strips topped with melted cheese served with refried beans and potatoes.

If you go:

Hermanos Taqueria & Bakery is located at 1002 NW River Road in Martindale.

The restaurant is open Monday – Thursday: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Phone: 512-620-2554

Prik Nam Pla Thai

It’s said Thai cuisine is all about balance. It’s finding that perfect rapport between sweet, sour, spicy and salty. We discovered that balance this year when we visited Prik Nam Pla Thai in San Marcos.

What we got:

Yellow chicken curry — tender chicken, yellow curry which uses Turmeric as its main ingredient, with potatoes, yellow onions and bamboo shoots.

Fried rice dish with chicken — stir-fried rice came with an egg, tomatoes, yellow and green onions and chicken.

If you go:

Prik Nam Pla Thai is located at 1917 Dutton Dr. in San Marcos.

Phone: 512-396-9919

Prik Nam Pla Thai is open for lunch Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and reopens for dinner at 5 p.m. and closes at 8 p.m.

Showdown

Looking for an eclectic place with vintage décor that serves up a wicked good burger? Oh, did I mention it’s the oldest watering hole in town?

If you don’t know who that is it’s your loss because Showdown has been serving patrons since Jimmy Carter was president — 1977.

What we got:

Border War Burger — a behemoth burger served between two bacon and cheese quesadillas.The burger was served with diced jalapenos, tomatoes, red onions and cheese.

Showdown Burger — A delicious burger served with tomatoes, red onions and cheese on a traditional toasted bun.

If you go:

Showdown is located at 207 E Hutchison St, San Marcos.

Showdown is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 a.m.; and open on Mondays between 10 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Phone: 512-392-7282

Martindale River Cafe

Martindale is a haven for small town bistros, including one of our favorites, Martindale River Café.

It’s a place that has a trendy hipster vibe you’d expect to find in any major metropolitan city — not the tiny town of Martindale. Once there you’re greeted by a super friendly wait staff. As you’re perusing the menu, light jazz is playing overhead. It’s then you look around and notice how awesome the ambiance is with a retro chic look. The bare rafter ceiling and antique brick walls only adds to its charm making it where you don’t want to leave.

What we got:

Chicken Banh mi sandwich — all-natural ground roasted chicken, fresh cilantro and basil, carrots, pickled onions along with a hoisin sauce chipotle mayo served on a French loaf.

Brisket Burger — famous Kreuz sliced brisket served with cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, greens, BBQ sauce and mayo on a sweet bun.

If you go:

Martindale River Café is located at 415 Main St. in Martindale.

The café is open Tuesday - Saturday between 9 a.m.- 10 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Know a spot you want us to try in 2022? Let us know by emailing ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com.