Foodie Friday: Cafe on the Square

There’s something to be said about familiarity and the warm, cozy feelings it conjures, when you experience it time-and-again. Such is the case when you walk in the door at Café on the Square. It’s an inviting, friendly environment that has folks in San Marcos revisiting it, often.

On the day of our visit I ordered the special of the day, the hamburger. The half-pound burger was stacked high with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. I also opted for a slice of cheese and after slathering it with the traditional condiments of mustard and mayo, I sunk my teeth into a soft warm bun. On the side I finished it off with French fries and a soda, perfect for the person with a hearty appetite.

They also serve up a mean Patty Melt.

It, too, is a half-pound burger served with American cheese and grilled onions on grilled rye bread. Or how about a triple decker club sandwich served with ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, and tomato?

My dining companion, after working most of the night covering the recent election, decided to have the Classic Breakfast. Two eggs over easy, served with a side of hash browns, tortillas, refried beans and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Having been to the restaurant on a number occasions, you can’t go wrong with their breakfast, particularly the breakfast burrito. It’s two scrambled eggs, with potato and your choice of sausage or bacon (I usually ask for both) topped with salsa on the side. It’s sure to get your day headed in the right direction.

Café on the Square has a variety of dining selections on the menu ranging from burgers and sandwiches to traditional Mexican fare like nachos, chimichangas, flautas or quesadillas. They even have puffy tacos! They come with your choice of beef or chicken, served with refried or black beans, rice and guacamole.

If you go:

Café on the Square is located in historic downtown San Marcos, 126 N. LBJ Dr., and is open from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily.

For more info call: 512-396-9999