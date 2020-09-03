Foodie Friday: Cody's Bistro

There’s just something particularly swanky when you walk into Cody’s Bistro.

Their menu, described as New Americana, serves up delicious and unique dishes that are mouthwatering, even for the most discriminating consumer.

The restaurant opens most days beginning at 4 p.m. except on Friday and Saturday when they serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4p.m., and on Sunday for brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On the day of our visit I tried Brian’s Burger. An 8 oz. Kobe beef creation named after a former bartender of the establishment several years ago. The juicy burger came served with bacon jam that was incredibly flavorful. It imparted a subtle smokiness to the burger that was wonderful. Add some chevre (goat cheese) along with some pickled poblano to a Kaiser bun and you have a winner. In fact, it ranks in my top 10 best burgers I’ve ever had. To top it off the meal came with a side of fries ringing up at $14.

My lunch companion tried the Blackened Redfish Tacos, which were served with avocado, pickled onion, Brussels sprout slaw and a chimichurri aioli. It was nestled on top of 2 corn-flour tortillas and served with black beans and rice. A meal certainly satisfying for $13.

Cody’s opened in October 2012 and Cody himself has been in the food and beverage industry for several years. They are one of the few places around Central Texas that serves Beef Wellington.

Cody is also a mixologist and creates some incredibly unique craft cocktails, most of which are named after R&B and blues musicians.

Head chef, Jon Smart, graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in physics and taught at Austin High for several years. But his passion has always been food and cooking and has been with Cody’s shortly after they opened.

Cody’s has consistently won top honors at the Hays County Taste of Hays and has had special wine-pairing events with the owners of several Hill Country wineries.

It’s easy to see why they win. Just try their Bone-In Pork Chop. It's 14oz. chop, with bacon jam, pickled poblanos, chevre and pommes puree. In a word – fantastic.

If you go: Cody’s is located at 690 Centerpoint Rd. in San Marcos. Phone 512-393-2867.