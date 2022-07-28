Foodie Friday: DoubleDave's Pizzaworks

DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks fancy itself as a “real pizza joint.”

This pizza chain, with more than 30 locations in Texas, has been serving pizzas since 1984. If you’re looking to feed your pizza hunger, DoubleDave’s is a place to check out in San Marcos.

But you can get more than just pizza, DoubleDave slings out its famous “Peproni” rolls, strombolis, chicken wings, sandwiches and salads.

“We make our hand-tossed dough at least twice a day, every day. We make our sauce daily from scratch and hand-cut all our fresh vegetables,” DoubleDave’s says on its website. “Then we top it off with fresh, quality meats and cheeses and serve it up hot from the oven.

“It’s the little details that make the difference between something you like and something that’s worthy of being called your favorite. And your favorite is what we intend on being known for.”

What to get:

During our visit to DoubleDave’s, my dining companion wasn’t feeling like pizza. So, he decided to venture to the stromboli portion of the menu. He went with the pizza shop’s Philly cheesesteak stromboli — a healthy portion of seasoned steak, mozzarella cheese and white American cheese folded into hand-tossed original crust, rolled in cornmeal and baked.

My dining companion was highly impressed with this stromboli. DoubleDave’s also has strombolis in a chicken cheesesteak, garlic spinach and ham and cheese variety. Each stromboli comes $8.99 for a medium and $13.99 for a large.

While my dining companion wasn’t in the pizza mood, I figured it would be best to sample the pizza. Now, this was far from my first slice of DoubleDave’s pie. This chain used to have a location near UT — my alma mater — that was a staple of my less-than-healthy college diet.

Looking to get a few vegetables onto my plate, I went with a small The Works pizza ($11.99), which came with mozzarella, onions, green peppers, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, smoked provolone and oregano.

This was a good selection to get a taste of everything. The pie was nice and cheesy, while the veggies and meat worked in tandem to provide for tasty slices.

DoubleDave’s has several specialty pizza options. You can try Dave’s Fave in either meat or no meet. The pizza is served with olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, and oregano sauce with either sliced meatballs and Italian sausage, or garlic spinach and fresh tomatoes.

There’s also the Meateater, which is your traditional all-meat pizza with mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, smoked provolone and oregano.

You can also sample DoubleDave’s bbq chicken, buffalo chicken, classic veggie, Margharita or alfredo pizza. All specialty pies come in either small (10 inches, $11.99), medium (12 inches, $16.99), large (15 inches, $20.99) or the Big Dave (18 inches, $25.99).

DoubleDave’s also has its “Peproni” rolls, which come with pepperoni and smoked provolone rolled in hand-tossed original crust and served with homemade red sauce or ranch. You can also get the Chee-Z rolls — smoked provolone, mozzarella, parmesan and romano rolled in the original crust.

You can get DoubleDave’s rolls either one for $1.75, six for $10.50 or $12 rolls for $21.

The restaurant also has several sandwich options, including a meatball sub, buffalo chicken, cordon bleu and Philly cheesesteak.

To go along with your meal, you can try DoubleDave’s breadstyx ($4.99), cheesestyx ($5.99) or hot wings ($9.99).

To see DoubleDave’s full menu and daily specials visit: https://www.doubledaves.com/locations/tx/san-marcos/sanmarcos

If you go:

DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks is located 748 N. LBJ Dr.

The pizza shop is open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Phone: 737-213-4444