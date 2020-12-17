Foodie Friday: El Jefe Mexican Restaurant

Looking for a new Mexican restaurant option in San Marcos?

Search no further than a fresh eatery located on Hunter Road — El Jefe Mexican Restaurant. This new Mexican eatery features delicious selections and a vibrant atmosphere.

El Jefe’s menu is expansive and has plenty of choices to try. Between the nachos, enchiladas, fajitas and puffy tacos, there are enough options to visit this new Mexican restaurant — which has only been open a month — many times.

What to get:

When trying a place for the first time, you often go for the favorites and this time was no different.

During our visit to El Jefe Mexican Restaurant, I went with its jalapeno enchiladas lunch special. This plate came with two chicken enchiladas topped with El Jefe’s jalapeno sauce, fresh jalapenos, Monterey jack cheese and served with rice, beans, lettuce and tomato.

The chicken was cooked to perfection and the jalapeno sauce had just enough spice to not overwhelm the taste buds. The combination between the chicken, sauce and Monterey jack cheese was great. The rice and beans tasted equally great. This enchilada plate was excellent for lunch — just enough to fill you but not make you sleepy headed back to work. The lunch special rang up at $9.99.

My dining companion went with one his favorite options — El Jefe’s puffy tacos. This plate came with two beef puffy tacos, beans and cheese. It was served alongside refried beans, rice, lettuce and tomatoes. This plate came in at $11.99.

There are plenty of selections to try when you visit El Jefe. Maybe start with the restaurant’s appetizers such as its beef or chicken fajita nachos, queso flameado, buffalo chicken wings, beef empanadas or stuffed jalapenos.

Looking for a lighter option? Consider trying El Jefe’s tortilla soup bowl — 32 ounces of the restaurant’s chicken tortilla soup with avocado bites, Monterey jack cheese and tortilla chips — or their el taco salad or El Jefe salmon salad.

Maybe you’re in the mood for something hardier? Try one of El Jefe’s fajita plates, its tacos al carbon, carne asada al Mexicana, chicken chipotle, Monterey chicken, or pollo al carbon.

El Jefe also has seafood dishes such as seafood enchiladas, pescado en carbon, shrimp tacos and fish tacos.

To see El Jefe’s full menu visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/eljefe2550

If you go:

El Jefe Mexican Restaurant is located at 2550 Hunter Road, Unit 1106.

El Jefe is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Friday-Saturday; and Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The restaurant can be contacted at 737-213-4202