Foodie Friday: Fat Shack

Looking for a late-night snack in the form of a sandwich with over-the-topping fillings?

Don’t worry San Marcans, Fat Shack might be the place you’ve been searching for — after all its slogan is “Late Night Done Right.”

Fat Shack offers 14 different sandwiches packed with a variety of fillings, including French fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, macaroni and cheese, bacon, chicken fingers and cheesesteak among a smorgasbord of other options.

Where did these sandwiches originate? Well, Tom Armenti partnered with a bagel shop in Ewing, New Jersey in 2010 after graduating from The College of New Jersey. He operated a late-night restaurant after the bagel spot closed following lunch, according to Fat Shack’s website. After the business grew, Armenti relocated to Fort Collins, Colo. where the first Fat Shack opened in August 2011. Since then the late-night restaurant has expanded to include 28 locations across the U.S.

What to get:

When you visit a place called Fat Shack and it has “fat sandwiches,” you’re almost required to try one. I was the brave one this visit. I chose the Fat Donkeylips, which came with chicken fingers, French fries, lettuce, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese stuffed into a roll.

This late-night eatery also has the Fat Jersey, which comes with cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, French fries and honey mustard. There’s also the Fat Hangover — a sandwich filled with scrambled eggs, cheese, sausage, bacon, French fries, onion rings and ketchup. Or maybe you’re in the mood for a Fat Cow, which includes macaroni and cheese, bacon, French fries, mozzarella sticks and buffalo ranch sauce. If you’re in a hungrier mood, consider sampling the Fat Shack — cheesesteak, chicken fingers, jalapeno poppers, mozzarella sticks, French fries, onion rings and your choice of sauce.

Each sandwich comes on either a small, regular or large roll.

A Fat Donkeylips sandwich — chicken fingers, French fries, lettuce, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese stuffed into a roll.

My dining companion wasn’t in the mood for such a monstrosity of a sandwich. He chose The Classic burger, which comes with two 100% Angus beef patties served with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions. He enjoyed the burger, which he got with French fries on the side. Fat Shack has two other burger selections — The Single, which has one Angus beef patty, and The Supreme, which has three Angus beef patties.

Fat Shack also has Philly cheesesteaks. The restaurant offers a classic Philly cheesesteak, which comes with cheesesteak served with peppers and onions. There’s also the buffalo cheesesteak served with cheesesteak, hot sauce, bleu cheese, peppers and onions.

Maybe you’re in the mood for chicken wings? Fat Shack offers buffalo wings and boneless buffalo fingers tossed in your choice of sauce — golden BBQ, BBQ, sweet heat BBQ, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan and lemon pepper.

Looking for something sweet? Fat Shack dishes out deep-fried chocolate chip cookies and deep-fried cheesecake bites.

If you go:

Fat Shack is located at 350 N. Guadalupe St.

The late-night spot is open 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Sunday-Wednesday, and open from 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.

Phone: 512-667-9380

For more information visit fatshack.com.