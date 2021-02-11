Foodie Friday: Figaro's Pizza & Pub

It’s hard for me to remember if I’ve ever eaten a pizza I didn’t like.

Suffice it to say, I’ve had some pizzas better than others, but it’s hard to top what the folks at Figaro’s Pizza & Pub are serving up in San Marcos.

I think I would walk barefoot through the snow to chow down on Figaro’s Spicy Thai Chicken Pizza.

It’s a blend of garlic chicken, roasted red peppers, cilantro and crushed red pepper served on their spicy peanut sauce base. It may sound a little different, but I promise just one bite and you’ll be hooked. The flavor combination is spectacular.

My dining compadre, after devouring a side salad, whiffed down a pizza from the “favorites” portion of the menu entitled the Don Ho.

Most older folks will remember Don Ho as the Hawaiian musical performer. My dining partner will remember it as the day he ate a great pizza that had a combination of Canadian bacon and juicy, all-natural pineapple rings, on a sea of cheese.

As a matter of full disclosure, we were watching our waistline choosing from the personal pizza size which was satisfying and plenty for the both of us.

Figaro’s caters to everyone allowing pizza patrons to choose from a variety of tasty crust options: There’s the original, thin, Sicilian pan and gluten free choice. You can even pick your own sauce and toppings.

On a previous visit I chose the Chicken Bacon Ranch which was ridiculously delicious. It was flavorful garlic chicken, bacon crumbles, Canadian bacon and cooked tomatoes on a buttermilk/ranch base and a drizzle of ranch on top.

Or if you have a big appetite how about the 12-topping Classic? It comes with smoky Canadian-style bacon, authentic salami, pepperoni, savory sausage, all-natural beef, black olives, Dole pineapple, fresh mushrooms, onions, crispy green peppers, tomatoes and 100% real cheese.

Figaro’s has an extensive menu so if part of your crew wants a burger or sandwich — no problem. Just order the BBQ Bacon Burger. It’s a 1/3-pound, all-natural Black Angus patty with cheddar cheese, thick sliced bacon, their sweet and smoky BBQ sauce with onion straws, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, pickles and chipotle mayo. That’s just one of their burger selections.

If You Go:

Figaro’s Pizza & Pub

243 Wonder World Drive

San Marcos

Phone: 512-667-7434

Order online for delivery or curbside pickup

Figaro’s provides patrons with contactless delivery and payment transactions at https://bit.ly/3qeII3c.

lwinter

@sanmarcosrecord.com

Twitter: @LanceWinter