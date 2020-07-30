Foodie Friday: Garcia's Mexican Restaurant

Looking for comfort food?

You’ll find it at this well-known San Marcos restaurant — two restaurants to be exact.

Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant, which has two San Marcos locations, serves up great food at a reasonable price.

Garcia’s was established in 1988 by Curtis and Antonia Garcia. The restaurant has since expanded around the area in Buda, Kyle, Lockhart, Seguin and Schertz.

The San Marcos staple bases its restaurants on good-quality food, customer service and cleanliness.

“Garcia’s mission is to make life-long customers out of every guest that comes into the restaurant,” the restaurant says on its website. “We do this by offering the best service and great food at a fair price. Knowing that a business is only as good as its people, the Garcia family has set high standards and expectations for their employees.”

What to get

You simply can’t beat good salsa and Garcia's salsa has great flavor with just the right amount of heat and is paired with great chips to top off the experience. Looking to add on to your pre-meal fix, try Chile Con Queso or try the Garcia’s Chile Con Queso, which adds sausage and pico de gallo to the cheesy concoction.

We went with classic fare when we visited Garcia's. Breakfast is served all day so why not take advantage of it during lunch. We tried the Migas Norteñas — scrambled eggs mixed with crispy tortilla strips, cheese, onions, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers served alongside refried beans and fried potatoes.

You can’t go wrong with enchiladas, so we also went with the Beef Enchilada Dinner — Two beef enchiladas served with rice, beans, a garnish salad and one tortilla.

Garcia’s also serves a variety of breakfast tacos, breakfast plates, enchiladas, fajitas, tortilla soup, chile rellenos as well as chicken fried steak. On the weekend — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — Garcia's serves Caldo and Menudo.

If you go

Garcia’s has two San Marcos locations.

•Original LBJ Location: 403 S. LBJ Drive.

•Wonder World Location: 1917 Dutton Drive.

•Both locations are open from 8 a.m - 9 p.m.

*Due to the coronavirus please check ahead for times and availability.