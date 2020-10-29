Foodie Friday: Gumby's Pizza

Gumby’s Pizza has options aplenty for San Marcos eaters.

This local pizza shop has unique pies with a wide variety of toppings that provide selections for any eater.

Gumby’s not only offers pizzas but also serves up pizza rolls, chicken wings, boneless chicken tenders and salads.

What to get:

On our visit to Gumby’s, we wanted to try two different pizza options. Luckily, for us, this San Marcos pizza joint allows you to split pies, giving us the chance to try Gumby’s Buffalo Chicken Pizza and its Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza.

The Buffalo Chicken Pizza is perfect for those who love the spice of Buffalo wings. This pizza comes with a heaping portion of sliced boneless Buffalo wings, cream cheese, hot sauce, red onions and extra mozzarella. The Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza was a welcomed companion to the other half of the pie. This, in comparison, was much tamer but provided a delicious slice. The Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza came with double bacon, double beef, extra mozzarella, cheddar cheese and pizza sauce.

Our eyes were much bigger than our stomachs during our visit to Gumby’s. We dined in on Thursday, which they dub “Big Ass Thursdays” as they offer a special on their 20-inch massive pizza for $10.99. While both pizza selections were great, we had to take two slices to-go.

Gumby’s has an abundance of other specialty pizzas to choose from.

Maybe you’ll consider the Randy Marsh — an homage to the beloved South Park character. This pie comes with macaroni pasta on a creme fraiche base, cheddar cheese, Parmesan cheese, a dash of mozzarella, crumbled bacon and red pepper flakes.

If the Randy Marsh isn’t your style, consider The Pickle Rick — named after a version of Rick Sanchez from the adult cartoon Rick and Morty in which he turned himself into a pickle. The Pickle Rick is served with ranch, dill pickles, mozzarella cheese, dill, ricotta dollops and a ranch swirl. Or maybe the Stoner Pie is what you’re in search of. The Stoner Pie features mozzarella sticks, pepperoni, French fries, bacon, extra mozzarella and pizza sauce.

Gumby’s also has more familiar specialty pies — the Galore, a take on a supreme pizza; the Blockhead and Butcher Shop, two meat-lovers style pizzas.

Eating at Gumby’s, also consider their Pokey Stix — their version of cheese sticks named after the beloved Saturday Night Live character Gumby’s sidekick Pokey.

Gumby’s bone-in wings and boneless tenders can be tossed in six different sauces: hot, buffalo, BBQ, teriyaki, sweet chili and lemon pepper. Looking to add some greens to your plate? Gumby’s has three selections for salads — a spinach salad, a Caesar salad and a garden salad.

Wanting something sweet to finish your meal? Gumby’s offers Cinni-Stix, the pizza spot’s “amazing desert pizza.”

If you go:

Gumby's is located at 312 W. Hopkins St.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. daily.