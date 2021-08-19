Foodie Friday: Hermanos

Something’s going on in Martindale.

Every time my dining companion and I travel to the small town east of San Marcos to sample local cuisine we’re blown away. How can such a small town hit home run-after-home run with homespun eateries? But they do, and Hermanos Taqueria & Bakery is just the next in a line of great eating establishments just inside Caldwell County.

On the day of our visit, we were greeted by our server Alejandro who was both gracious and welcoming. He told us the specials and immediately my radar engaged when I heard the word — enchilada. The lunch came with a beef filled enchilada topped with melted cheese, a chalupa, rice, refried beans and a drink for just $9. Naturally obliged.

My cohort, a migas connoisseur, opted for that selection.

But before our meals arrived, we were supplied with a basket full of warm crispy chips, just as if they’d come right out of the oven. Couple that with salsa that was ‘perfect’ — not too spicy, but the kind you could find yourself easily overindulging on.

Shortly after the dishes arrived it was clear I made the right choice. The enchilada was a hit — stuffed full of perfectly seasoned beef. The chalupa was crisp topped with cheese, refried beans and fresh lettuce and tomatoes. The sides were plentiful and tasty, too.

My partner whiffed down the migas as quickly as I did my dish.

The restaurant has an extensive menu selection to choose from: like a gordita plate which comes with two gorditas stuffed with your choice of meat, rice and beans for just $8.99. Don’t forget the beef or chicken fajita plate. Your choice of fajita meat served with grilled onions and the fixings that come with fajita, pico de gallo, sliced avocados and two tortillas.

They also sell barbacoa by the pound every day and Menudo on the weekends.

Hermanos Taqueria & Bakery also has wonderful breakfast items and baked goods to begin your day.

If you go:

Hermanos Taqueria & Bakery

1002 NW River Rd., Martindale

512-620-2554

They are open Monday – Thursday: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.