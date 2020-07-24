Foodie Friday: Industry

With a flavorful menu, plenty of libations on tap and an atmosphere that pays homage to owners Harlan Scott and Cody Taylor’s extensive service industry experience, Industry has carved its spot among San Marcos’s most unique eateries.

Enter Industry’s front doors and you’re quickly welcomed by a ping pong table. Look around you and you’ll see nods to the owners’ service industry knowledge with simple decor and the 86 board.

Make your way to the counter to order but you can still add on to your experience at your seat with servers delivering and taking orders. Or, maybe start at the bar where the array of Texas beers and homemade craft cocktails are aplenty.

WHAT TO ORDER

Looking for a healthy option, or maybe you’re wanting to indulge, Industry has plenty of choices for both desires.

This San Marcos restaurant’s menu centers around its in-house Texas Live Oak smoker. Smoked meat and vegetables highlight Industry’s offerings.

For appetizer, consider grazing on chips and salsa, or maybe green chile queso. Wanting something hardier to snack on, try crispy Brussels sprouts or mac and cheese.

During our visit to Industry, we chose the Smoked Salmon Sandwich and the Smoked Chicken Tacos. Both entrees came with chips and a salsa verde. We added fries topped with Parmesan to add to the experience.

Healthier options include the Mediterranean Bowl, Power Bowl and Industry Bowl. Options to indulge on include CFC w/Queso, which includes smoked then fried chicken, smothered in green chili queso, rice and beans; and the Chx Sandwich — a smoked then fried chicken thigh, hot sauce and citrus slaw.

There are plenty of options for even the pickiest eater.

Finish your meal with a handmade Texas pecan or blackberry cheesecake milkshake or a Hershey's brownie.

IF YOU GO

Industry is located at 110 E. Martin Luther King Dr. Ste. 126, San Marcos

Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. Weekend brunch hours are 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Happy hour times are from 3-6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. until close.

Phone: 512-392-8686

Order online at https://www.toasttab.com/industry-san-marcos/v3#!/

*Due to the coronavirus please check ahead for times and availability.