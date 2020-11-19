Foodie Friday: Ivar's River Pub

On its website, Ivar’s River Pub emphasizes its devotion to delivering a delicious dining experience, coupled with exceptional service. Well, they’ve succeeded.

On a recent visit, my dining partner and I dined al fresco – which is to say we chose to be seated outside on the balcony overlooking the beautiful San Marcos River.

The “Special of the Day” was chicken fried steak … there’s not much more to say about my decision-making process.

The meal in a word, delicious. The steak was perfectly cooked with just the right amount of batter surrounding the cutlet. The meat was a good thickness, too and it remained very tender. Throw in some cream gravy and a side of mashed potatoes and you have the makings of a winner. It also came with a side of green beans that were perfectly seasoned.

My partner chose the fried catfish po-boy. It came served on a baguette with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato served with French fries. Judging by the quickness in which he dispatched his meal I can only believe it was equally as delicious.

Their menu is extensive. From appetizers like the cheesy shrimp fondue, which comes topped with melted Parmesan cheese and green onions - served with crostini, to Pub entrees like the Queso Con Pico Chicken. It’s a fried chicken breast that comes served with chili con queso and Pico de Gallo. It too comes served with mashed potatoes and green beans. Or maybe choose from their seafood and pasta. Menu options like the blackened chicken pesto pasta which comes with fettuccine tossed in bacon pesto cream sauce. Yum!

Ivar’s River Pub serves lunch, brunch, and dinner with plenty of green space and beautiful views for your dining pleasure.

Have you ever wondered where Ivar gets its name?

Ivar's River Pub gets its name from Ivar Gunnarson: Canadian WWII pilot, businessman and patriarch of the Texas Gunnarson family. Ivar first purchased and opened the San Marcos River Pub in 1996. Now his memory lives on in name and commitment to hospitality, family, and fun.

If you go:

Ivar's River Pub is located at 701 Cheatham St.

Hours are 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.

512-878-0303