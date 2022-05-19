Foodie Friday: JAX's Burgers, Fries and Shakes

A new burger spot has opened up shop on the Square.

JAX Burgers, Fries and Shakes dishes out classic American fare between burgers, chicken and fries.

This new San Marcos eatery has roots in Texas with the first restaurant opening in 2010 in Spring. The Square location is the only one operating outside of the Houston area.

“The family owned and operated burger joint serves the finest 'special' blend beef, crispy fries, & awesome shakes.” JAX says on its website. “We pride ourselves in great customer service and always look forward to serving the locals wherever we are. Please stop by today and enjoy the best burgers in Texas.”

What to get:

We had to sample JAX’s burger when we visited.

I chose the Baja burger ($10), which came with a hearty and juicy beef patty with bacon, jalapeños, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and American cheese on a toasted sesame seed bun.

This was a huge burger. Everything was nice and flavorful. The bacon and jalapeños worked well with the mayo and mustard combined with the veggies. If you visit JAX’s, the Baja burger is worth a try.

My dining companion went with the JAX classic cheeseburger. This burger came with a single-meat patty ($8) but you can also try it in double-meat ($12) or triple-meat ($16). The classic burger came served with mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and American cheese.

My dining companion was impressed with his burger, saying he would come back to try more off JAX’s menu.

We shared a side order of Cajun fries to round out our meal ($3.50). JAX’s also has garlic Parmesan fries and JAX fries. You can also get onions rings.

JAX has multiple burger choices to choose from. You try the shroom burger, which comes with a grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, mayo and Swiss cheese.

There’s also the BBQ bacon burger ($8) — served with mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled onions, American cheese.

If you’re not in the mood for a burger, JAX has a BBLT sandwich, which comes with bacon, bleu cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes.

Looking for a meal deal? JAX’s has the Bobcat Special for $11, which comes with a ½-pound burger, chips and a drink.

The burger spot also has chicken options. You can sample the grilled chicken burger with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and Swiss cheese ($8). There’s also a crispy chicken burger served with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes ($8). JAX’s also offers chicken tenders with fries ($9).

At the time of our visit, shakes weren’t available. But we were told shakes will soon be available on the menu with your choice of either vanilla, chocolate or strawberry 20-ounce shakes ($5).

To see JAX’s full menu visit: https://jaxburgers.com.

If you go:

JAX Burgers, Fries and Shakes is located at 117 E. Hopkins St. and is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday.