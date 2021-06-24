Foodie Friday: Los Vaqueros Cafe & Grill

When life throws you a curveball, what better way to find comfort than in Mexican food?

In our quest to sample cuisine in and around San Marcos, we ventured to Kyle this week for Foodie Friday. We started in the mood for barbecue but when that plan fell short, naturally, we turned to our favorite cuisine — Mexican.

And, Los Vaqueros Cafe & Grill, proved it should have been our first option.

“Los Vaqueros Cafe and Grill is a new and exciting restaurant in Kyle,” the restaurant says on its Facebook page. “Enjoy a variety of Tex-Mex food at reasonable prices and discover the taste of food.”

What to get:

Los Vaqueros provided an excellent lunch experience during our visit.

Looking for something delicious and simple, I went with the restaurant’s carne guisada plate. This plate came with perfectly seasoned and tender stewed meat in gravy. The plate came complemented with rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato. Alongside the dish came two flour tortillas. This meal was the perfect amount of food for lunch. The well-portioned plate came out to $10.49.

My dining companion, who loves himself a good puffy taco, went with Los Vaqueros' puffy taco plate. He described the puffy tacos as soft and pillow-like. He said the beef was delicious. The tacos were topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese. The plate was accompanied by rice and refried beans. This delectable dish came out to $9.99.

Looking for something different? Los Vaqueros offers barbacoa, tripas, gordita and lengua plates. Or maybe you’re in the mood for the tamal plate, which comes with three pork tamales topped with gravy or ranchera sauce and Monterrey cheese. Or maybe you’ll consider this Kyle spot’s chalupa plate, picadillo plate, chile relleno plate or al pastor plate.

Searching for enchiladas? Los Vaqueros has those too. You can get the restaurant’s enchilada plate, which comes with your choice of either chicken, beef or cheese enchiladas. There’s also the spicy green enchilada plate — three chicken, beef or Monterrey jack cheese enchiladas with green sauce. Los Vaqueros also offers sour cream enchiladas — three enchiladas with sour cream with your choice of chicken, beef or cheese — a chili enchilada plate and shrimp enchilada plate. You can also sample a mixture of their enchiladas with the Los 3 Vaqueros enchilada plate, which comes with one beef, one chicken and one cheese enchilada topped with gravy. This eatery also has the vaqueros enchilada plate — three enchiladas topped with two eggs any style with gravy or ranchera sauce.

Los Vaqueros also offers up a delicious breakfast menu with classics such as huevos rancheros, migas, chorizo and egg and chilaquiles.

Los Vaqueros has a vast menu. To see more visit: https://www.losvaquerostexmex.com/menus.

If you go:

Los Vaqueros Cafe and Grill is located at 804 W. Center St. in Kyle.

The restaurant is open at 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, and is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays.