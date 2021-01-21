Foodie Friday: Mana's Restaurant

Mana’s Restaurant located in the heart of Victory Gardens is a perfect neighborhood restaurant.

Providing delicious Mexican eats since 1976, a meal from Mana’s doesn’t disappoint.

Enter Mana’s and you’re quickly greeted by decor honoring Mexican culture. Papel picado — colorful, decorative paper — hangs from the ceilings. Art and vases painted in bright colors line the walls and tables inside the restaurant.

Once seated, you’re welcomed with fresh, homemade tortilla chips and a salsa that provides a the perfect spice.

Making a selection from Mana’s wide and affordable menu is difficult with plenty of options to choose from. “Home cooked Mexican food at its best,” the restaurant says on its Facebook page.

What to get:

During our visit, I tried to sample multiple selections. I went with Mana’s Juarez combination — one cheese enchilada, one beef enchilada, a bean chalupa and a beef crispy taco served with fresh flour tortillas. The enchiladas were delicious with a perfect cheesy enchilada and a well seasoned beef enchilada combined with the red gravy made for a great choice. The bean chalupa and beef crispy taco both added to a hearty meal. The bean chalupa included lettuce and tomato and complimented the enchiladas well. The beef taco completed the lunch special, which came with a sweet tea and rang up at only $7.99.

My dining companion chose to sample the beef enchiladas dinner which came with two beef enchiladas, refried beans, Spanish rice and flour tortillas. An excellent meal, which also comes out to $7.99.

But there are plenty of delicious options to pick from. Mana’s offers several other combination plates like the Mana’s Special — served with one cheese enchilada, one tamale topped with red gravy and cheese, one bean chalupa, one beef taco, refried beans, Spanish rice, guacamole salad and tortillas. A meal so big, you’ll only need to eat once that day. Maybe you’re looking for a little less food, consider the Tom’s Special — one cheese enchilada topped with red gravy and cheese, one guacamole chalupa and one deep fried corn tortilla topped with queso.

Mana’s also has a Mexican lunch, which comes with four ounces of carne guisada, Spanish rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. The restaurant also has carnitas, enchiladas verdes, flautas and burritos

This Mexican spot offers several appetizers, including several nacho options — from the simple bean and cheese variety to combination nachos with either ground beef, shredded chicken, or beef fajitas. Mana’s also offers chile con queso and guacamole to start off your meal.

Looking for something lighter? Maybe you’re in the mood for enchiladas de veduras — two enchiladas with vegetables topped with salsa ranchero and monterrey jack cheese served with black beans and white rice. Or consider one of Mana’s soup options like the caldo de res, menudo or tortilla soup — soups, however, may not be available daily.

At Mana’s, breakfast is served all day. Consider trying the restaurant’s Manny’s ranchero, which comes with two eggs any style topped with salsa ranchero and cheese, skillet potatoes, refried beans and your choice of bacon or sausage. Mana’s also has migas, huevos rancheros, plenty of breakfast taco options and pancakes.

To see the full menu visit Mana’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/manas.restaurant.sanmarcos

If you go:

Mana’s Restaurant is located at 807 Alabama St.

Mana’s is open from 11 a.m .to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.