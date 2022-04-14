Foodie Friday: Mucho Taco

Eat at Mucho Taco and save mucho dinero.

That’s what we did this Foodie Friday. We stopped at the local fast-food Mexican spot off Interstate 35 to sample what Mucho Taco had to offer.

Mucho Taco, which opened in March 2020, dishes up a familiar menu of Tex-Mex favorites like “rolled tacos,” crispy tacos, nachos and quesadillas.

“We have worked hard everyday to be a staple of San Marcos,” the restaurant says on its website. “We prepare our food fresh throughout the day to ensure you receive the best product possible. The menu offers something for every member of the family, and our drink selection is second to none. Stop by and see for yourself! Get your taco on!”

What to get:

During our visit to Mucho Taco, I decided to try the Mucho Nachos. This heaping portion of nachos came with ground beef, refried beans, queso, sour cream, tomatoes and a jalapenos piled on top of tortilla chips.

This was a well-portioned meal with plenty of cheese to top all of the chips. The ground beef was tasty and the queso and sour cream went well together — as expected. Mucho Taco gave out a hefty portion of jalapenos, which was welcomed. For $7.49, the Mucho Nachos are an affordable lunch option.

My dining companion chose to go on the lighter side and had two mucho tacos, which came with ground beef, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Each taco was $3.39.

If you’re in the mood to try a different type of taco, Mucho Taco has several options, including the classic crispy taco ($2.29) and soft taco ($2.29). You can also try the Taco Royale ($3.49), which comes with ground beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream and tomatoes in a crispy flour shell. Mucho Taco also has the Vaquero Taco, which comes as a crispy beef taco wrapped in a tortilla with refried beans ($3.19). There’s also the Five Star Fish Taco ($3.69) served with a fried fish filet, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, Red River Ranch in a soft tortilla.

Looking for burritos, Mucho Taco has wide selection to choose from: bean burrito ($2.39), meat burrito ($3.69), Mucho Burrito ($3.99), potato burrito ($3.99), Frito burrito ($4.19), fried burrito ($4.29) and a beef chimichanga ($4.99). For an additional $1.99 you can “smother that sucka in queso.”

If the Mucho Nachos aren’t your style, you can also sample the nachos, which just come with queso and jalapenos ($5.19). Mucho Taco also offers up tot-chos, which are tater tots smothered in queso with jalapenos ($5.49). You can also get the Mucho Tot-chos ($7.59), which come with ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, queso, sour cream and jalapenos on top of tater tots.

Maybe you’re in the mood for a quesadilla, Mucho Taco has a cheese quesadilla ($3.79), bean and cheese quesadilla ($3.99), beef and cheese quesadilla ($4.79), chicken and cheese quesadilla ($4.79), BBQ chicken quesadilla ($5.69), the King Tot ($5.69), the CBR ($5.69) and El Frito loco ($5.69).

Mucho Taco also has “Mucholadas” — a mucholada ($3.99) comes with refried beans, ground beef or shredded chicken, cheddar cheese rolled into a flour tortilla topped with black olives and red sauce, while a hotlada ($4.29) comes with ground beef, queso, green sauce, cheddar cheese and sour cream.

To see the eatery’s full menu visit: muchotaco.net

If you go:

Mucho Taco is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 1109 N. I-35.

Phone: 512-667-7166