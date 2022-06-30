Foodie Friday: N'Chiladas

In our ongoing quest to sample any and every enchilada in Hays County, this week’s foodie Friday led us to Kyle.

Sitting off southbound Interstate 35 sits a red building where delicious enchiladas and Mexican cuisine are dished out. N’Chiladas is a relative newcomer to Kyle with only two and half months under its belt.

As you can guess by its name, N'Chiladas has a wide variety of enchilada options where you can pick and choose what protein you want and what sauce you’d like yours topped with.

“Our customer service and support is our top priority while serving you top authentic Mexican food,” N'Chiladas said on its Instagram.

What to get:

During our visit to N’Chiladas, naturally, I had to sample the enchiladas. I went with chicken enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce. This meal came out to $10.49 with rice and refried beans included.

The chicken inside the enchiladas was nice and tender. The spiciness of the chipotle sauce paired well with the chicken. The rice and beans were both flavorful. These enchiladas were well worth the price.

If chicken or chipotle aren’t your style, you can try several different options for proteins and sauces.

N’Chiladas offers ground beef, shrimp, cheese and veggies as proteins for the enchiladas. For sauces, you can pick from verde, mole, gravy, beans and poblana.

My dining companion chose the Kyle plate in an effort to try more than just the enchiladas. His meal came with two cheese enchiladas and one ground beef crispy taco served with rice and refried beans. Following the meal, my dining companion said he enjoyed the cheesiness of the enchiladas and the crispy taco made it a filling meal. The Kyle plate comes in at $12.29.

If you’re in the mood for breakfast, N’Chiladas serves its breakfast menu from 7 a.m.-noon. There are several egg plates to pick from, including huevos rancheros ($6.99), huevos Mexicana ($6.99), huevos chorizo ($7.99), huevo con jamon ($7.99) and migas rancheras ($8.99).

N’Chiladas also has a chilaquiles plate, which comes with corn tortillas lightly fried topped with green or red sauce, sour cream, cheese and onion for $8.99. You can add egg or shredded chicken for an additional $1.99.

You can also pick from several breakfast taco options for $2.29 each: egg and beans, egg and chorizo, egg and bacon, egg and ham and egg and sausage.

If you aren’t feeling like breakfast, consider sampling N’Chiladas’ fajita plate ($13.29), which comes with your choice of beef or chicken fajitas alongside rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. You can also try the taco plate, which comes with two tacos — your choice of chicken fajita, beef fajita, ground beef, pastor or shrimp — with rice and beans for $9.69.

N’Chiladas also has tortilla soup ($6.99 for a small and $9.99 for a large), and on the weekends you can get menudo ($7.99 for a small and $11.99 for a large).

To see N’Chiladas’ full menu visit: https://www.nchiladas.com.

If you go:

N’Chiladas is located at 905 N Old Highway 81 in Kyle

The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. N’Chiladas is also open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays.

Phone: 512-504-3080